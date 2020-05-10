Atonomi (ATMI) 1-Day Volume Tops $16.00

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Atonomi has a market capitalization of $112,766.35 and approximately $16.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Atonomi has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar. One Atonomi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, BitForex, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00043867 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.54 or 0.03725487 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00055042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00031836 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011815 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011796 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008708 BTC.

Atonomi Profile

Atonomi (ATMI) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Atonomi is atonomi.io/news . Atonomi’s official website is atonomi.io

Atonomi Token Trading

Atonomi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bilaxy, LATOKEN, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atonomi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atonomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

