aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.40 Million

Equities analysts expect aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) to report sales of $4.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.12 million and the lowest is $80,000.00. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full-year sales of $5.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $8.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $300,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for aTyr Pharma.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

LIFE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.90. 58,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02. aTyr Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

In other news, Director Paul Schimmel bought 254,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,016,000.00. 9.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the first quarter valued at $53,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 1,002.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 34,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on aTyr Pharma (LIFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.