Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Automatic Data Processing reported earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year earnings of $5.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $5.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $6.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.15.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 22,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADP traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,738,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,065. The firm has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

