Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avalara had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Avalara updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of Avalara stock traded down $5.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,534,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,588. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.31. Avalara has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $103.64. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Avalara alerts:

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $1,342,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $321,040.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,374,662.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,931 shares of company stock valued at $4,933,643. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Avalara in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.03.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.