Avista (NYSE:AVA) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.99. Avista also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.75-1.95 EPS.

AVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded Avista from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avista from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded shares of Avista from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Avista currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of AVA stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.93. 517,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,071. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.57. Avista has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Avista had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $377.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avista will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 20,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,008,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 192,643 shares in the company, valued at $9,713,060.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $783,520.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 223,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,927,067.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,842,270. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

