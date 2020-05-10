Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

ACLS has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

ACLS stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,323. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $29.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.80 million, a P/E ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.45.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $118.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.58 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $550,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 38,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $1,123,063.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,186. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3,486.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,081,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,399 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,131,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 456.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 322,225 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,706,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,273,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

