Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.90.

Shares of AXNX traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $35.15. 3,249,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,387. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 16.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.92.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.17. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 208.60% and a negative return on equity of 57.95%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2341.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 4,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $153,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,234. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,666.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,128 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,512,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,428,000 after purchasing an additional 123,303 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,001,000. Partner Fund Management L.P. grew its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 550,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 298,565 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,354,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 487,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,504,000 after purchasing an additional 289,495 shares in the last quarter. 57.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

