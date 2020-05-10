B. Riley Increases Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target to $27.00

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its price target increased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.88% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $26.25. The stock had a trading volume of 375,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,323. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.45. The company has a market capitalization of $862.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 1.42.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $118.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $1,959,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John E. Aldeborgh sold 10,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $313,497.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,186. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 456.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 322,225 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 687,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,565,000 after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 30,301 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.