B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $36.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Xperi from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xperi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Xperi stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.75. 553,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,918. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.29. The company has a market capitalization of $795.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.57 and a beta of 0.45. Xperi has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 5.84.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $126.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.30 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 23.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xperi will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPER. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,289,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Xperi by 137,434.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,513,000 after buying an additional 891,950 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Xperi by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,057,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,070,000 after acquiring an additional 368,240 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xperi by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 723,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,385,000 after acquiring an additional 283,822 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 420.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 330,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 266,790 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

