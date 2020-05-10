B. Riley Trims Verso (NYSE:VRS) Target Price to $22.00

Verso (NYSE:VRS) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Verso’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

VRS has been the subject of several other reports. BWS Financial dropped their price target on Verso from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verso from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Verso from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Verso alerts:

Shares of VRS stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.13. 223,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,506. The firm has a market cap of $497.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.60. Verso has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Verso had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $587.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.24 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Verso will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Verso by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Verso in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verso in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Verso during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Verso by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.