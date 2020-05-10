Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BCPC. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Balchem from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Balchem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Balchem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of BCPC stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.00. 165,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,900. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.58. Balchem has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $113.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $174.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Balchem’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Balchem will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 19,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Balchem by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

