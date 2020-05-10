Barclays Raises Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target to $7.50

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its target price upped by Barclays from $6.00 to $7.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Zynga in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.25 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Zynga from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Zynga in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.95.

Get Zynga alerts:

Shares of ZNGA traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $7.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,722,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,581,170. Zynga has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 111.00, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.57.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Zynga had a net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $424.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.51 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $34,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,688 shares in the company, valued at $906,974.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $36,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,633. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 591,704 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,890. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Zynga by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 197,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 17,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zynga in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,587,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 122,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zynga by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,999,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,117,000 after buying an additional 6,749,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Zynga by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,114,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,421,000 after buying an additional 483,941 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.