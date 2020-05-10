Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88, Briefing.com reports. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 71.29% and a negative net margin of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Bausch Health Companies updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

BHC traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.81. 9,557,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,408,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.12. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $31.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.18.

BHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $115,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 279,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Christina Ackermann acquired 4,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $80,117.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,221.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,490 shares of company stock worth $215,516. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

