Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 3,874 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 10.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,855 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

NYSE:COP traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $43.08. 6,974,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,428,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.71. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Capital One Financial started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.35.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.