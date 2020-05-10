Beaxy Price Down 2.5% This Week (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and $11,209.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beaxy has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Beaxy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00043891 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $314.67 or 0.03734299 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00055457 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00032113 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011893 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011896 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008720 BTC.

About Beaxy

BXY is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,202 tokens. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

