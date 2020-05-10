Beetle Coin (BEET) Price Hits $0.0039 on Major Exchanges

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 21% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last week, Beetle Coin has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $24.68, $18.94 and $24.43. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $877,413.15 and approximately $24,003.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00052869 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

