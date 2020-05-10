BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. BGC Partners posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $603.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.75 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 41.13%.

BGCP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,562,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,302,496. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 287.29 and a beta of 1.82. BGC Partners has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $6.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 91.80%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 719,176 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 35.5% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 178,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 46,770 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in BGC Partners by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 528,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

