BidaskClub Lowers YY (NASDAQ:YY) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of YY (NASDAQ:YY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Nomura Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of YY in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YY from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of YY from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of YY in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. YY presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.82.

NASDAQ:YY traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.00. 415,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.18 and its 200-day moving average is $58.40. YY has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. YY had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that YY will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of YY in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in YY by 3,983.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in YY in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in YY by 6.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of YY by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

YY Company Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

