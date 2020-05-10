BidiPass 1-Day Volume Reaches $14.71 Million (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. In the last week, BidiPass has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. One BidiPass token can now be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex, ProBit Exchange and BitForex. BidiPass has a market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $14.71 million worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00043867 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $316.54 or 0.03725487 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00055042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00031836 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011815 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011796 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008708 BTC.

BidiPass Token Profile

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a token. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,738,722 tokens. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org

Buying and Selling BidiPass

BidiPass can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, ProBit Exchange and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

