Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Posts Earnings Results

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $41.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.02 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BILL stock traded up $10.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,484,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,544. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $97.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BILL. First Analysis began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

