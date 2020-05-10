BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BDSI. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioDelivery Sciences International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.92.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

BioDelivery Sciences International stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.08. 1,722,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,632. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. BioDelivery Sciences International has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $7.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $489.51 million, a PE ratio of -56.44 and a beta of 0.77.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.19 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a positive return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 100,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $458,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,364,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,249,845.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Plesha sold 15,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,710.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,583 shares of company stock valued at $955,066 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 20.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 259,023 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,457,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 192,250 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.