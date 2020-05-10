Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Price Reaches $0.0059 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Exrates, Bitfinex and Trade Satoshi. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $108,742.19 and approximately $7.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00465474 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00101346 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00061124 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001368 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest . Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Bitfinex, Exrates and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

