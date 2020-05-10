BitcoinZ 24-Hour Volume Reaches $21,516.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $476,069.29 and $21,516.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00465474 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00101346 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00061124 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 6,931,247,719 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Exrates, Graviex, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Exmo and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.