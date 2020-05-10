Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.40 million. Black Diamond Therapeutics’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Black Diamond Therapeutics updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.85-1.92 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.85-1.92 EPS.

Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.57. 799,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,623. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.90.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Black Diamond Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, a consumer products company, produces and sells products across cooking, waste and storage, and tableware. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produce foil, parchment paper, and disposable aluminum pans, as well as cooker liners.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.