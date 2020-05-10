Black Hills’ (BKH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Williams Capital

Williams Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Williams Capital also issued estimates for Black Hills’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti downgraded Black Hills from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America downgraded Black Hills from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Black Hills from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Black Hills from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.13.

BKH stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.74. The company had a trading volume of 376,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,996. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.29. Black Hills has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.33.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 11.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.62%.

In other news, Director Tony A. Jensen bought 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.25 per share, with a total value of $148,005.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at $162,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $384,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 88,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,449,318.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Black Hills by 3,377.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

