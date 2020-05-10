Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) Shares Sold by Claybrook Capital LLC

Claybrook Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 657,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 226,653 shares during the period. Blackrock Capital Investment makes up approximately 1.3% of Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Capital Investment were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

BKCC stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.72. The company had a trading volume of 497,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.89 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23. Blackrock Capital Investment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter. Blackrock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 108.45%. Research analysts predict that Blackrock Capital Investment Corp will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.71%. Blackrock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 94.92%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKCC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Blackrock Capital Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

In other Blackrock Capital Investment news, Director Mark S. Lies acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $146,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 265,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Keenan acquired 60,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $244,375.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,342.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

