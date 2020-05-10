Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY) is Claybrook Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Claybrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY) by 734.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 309,580 shares during the period. Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst makes up 3.9% of Claybrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 55,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

NYSE BNY remained flat at $$13.02 on Friday. 24,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,601. Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

