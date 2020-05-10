Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Given “Buy” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless from $33.50 to $20.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Boingo Wireless has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.30.

Boingo Wireless stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.93. The stock had a trading volume of 501,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,364. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.14 million, a P/E ratio of -58.77 and a beta of 1.23. Boingo Wireless has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $22.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.57.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $59.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.71 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Boingo Wireless by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 603,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Boingo Wireless by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Boingo Wireless by 391.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 239,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 190,733 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

