Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Given “Buy” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless from $33.50 to $20.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Boingo Wireless has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.30.
Boingo Wireless stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.93. The stock had a trading volume of 501,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,364. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.14 million, a P/E ratio of -58.77 and a beta of 1.23. Boingo Wireless has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $22.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.57.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Boingo Wireless by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 603,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Boingo Wireless by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Boingo Wireless by 391.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 239,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 190,733 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.
About Boingo Wireless
Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.
