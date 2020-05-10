Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $60.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.12 million.

Shares of BCEI traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $17.23. 534,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,934. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $356.64 million, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.54. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $26.75.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bonanza Creek Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.