Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $196.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) will post $196.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $212.00 million and the lowest is $185.94 million. Boot Barn reported sales of $192.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year sales of $853.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $842.89 million to $869.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $829.18 million, with estimates ranging from $768.30 million to $924.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Boot Barn.

Several analysts have commented on BOOT shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

NYSE:BOOT traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.73. 1,192,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.91. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 103.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,466,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,959,000 after purchasing an additional 744,780 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 5,479.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,348,000 after purchasing an additional 476,121 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth about $5,756,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 898,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000,000 after buying an additional 443,291 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth about $19,041,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

