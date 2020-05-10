Boston Financial Mangement LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,864 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,220,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,845,579. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.51.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

