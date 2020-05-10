Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Acquires 9,116 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 31,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.67 per share, with a total value of $107,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,203.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $46,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,960 shares in the company, valued at $368,229.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,008,017 shares of company stock valued at $46,108,962. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.72. 43,157,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,157,984. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.82.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.47.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

