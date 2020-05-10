Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 63,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 227,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 221.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,846,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,704,000 after buying an additional 2,648,100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 10.9% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 10.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,032,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,790,000 after buying an additional 192,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 45.6% during the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 11,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $29.80. 4,207,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,911,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.80%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $654,045.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,411,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.