Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Acquires Shares of 148,204 Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 148,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 33,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 18,448 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

GPK has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE GPK traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.51. 2,713,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,268,328. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.98.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry M. Venturelli bought 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $91,611.00. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

