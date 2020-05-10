Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Boosts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 229.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,814 shares during the quarter. General Mills comprises 0.7% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.79.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 4,224 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $252,890.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,080.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 12,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $701,075.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,971.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,668 shares of company stock worth $8,078,504. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GIS traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.76. 2,039,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,194,355. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

