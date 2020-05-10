Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Decreases Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises 1.1% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 54.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total transaction of $108,341.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total value of $1,420,460.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,918.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,612. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.22.

NYSE NOC traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $327.65. 664,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,297. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.37. The company has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

