Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Grows Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 545.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,902 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Metlife by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,976,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,782,760,000 after buying an additional 554,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,563,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,123,000 after acquiring an additional 209,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter worth $478,086,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Metlife by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,824,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Metlife by 1.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,227,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,360,000 after purchasing an additional 107,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

MET traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.22. 8,669,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,533,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Metlife Inc has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. This is a positive change from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

Several research firms recently commented on MET. ValuEngine lowered shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Metlife from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

