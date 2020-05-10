Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Grows Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 114.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,989 shares during the quarter. Gentex comprises 0.7% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Gentex worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Gentex by 0.4% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,026,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $111,380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,095 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 2.5% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,592,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,618,000 after purchasing an additional 87,134 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,233,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,717,000 after purchasing an additional 175,402 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Gentex by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,033,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,918,000 after purchasing an additional 580,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,018,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,474,000 after buying an additional 96,165 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Shares of GNTX traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,826,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,332. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.35. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $453.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.65 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This is an increase from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

GNTX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.