Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,531 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,296,742,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $2,180,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,556,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,601,000 after buying an additional 782,974 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Citigroup by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,034,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,202,000 after buying an additional 732,676 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,020,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,121 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.32. 22,900,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,941,942. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average is $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $96.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.83.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.68.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

