Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the period. Jazz Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.8% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned 0.06% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.44. 373,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,081. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $154.24. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.94.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $534.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.55 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $153,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,796.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patricia Carr sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $61,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,833 shares of company stock valued at $685,125. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JAZZ shares. ValuEngine raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $189.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.26.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

