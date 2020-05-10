Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $4.25 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 132.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,689 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,890 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.0% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.12. 7,320,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,926,660. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.81. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVS shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.88.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.