Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Increases Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 436.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,363 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,148 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3,234.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,132,941 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $362,872,000 after buying an additional 4,009,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,638,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,080,001 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $270,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,359 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,019,859 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $115,133,000 after acquiring an additional 807,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,601,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,278,000 after purchasing an additional 783,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 3,513 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $199,854.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,639,998.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $34,304.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,593.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,602 shares of company stock worth $3,536,169. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBY. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

Shares of BBY traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.63. 1,439,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,267,714. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.38. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $91.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

