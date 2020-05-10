Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Increases Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 85.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,966 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 220,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $64,803,000 after purchasing an additional 135,449 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,067 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.77.

NYSE:UNH traded up $2.00 on Friday, reaching $287.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,196,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,253. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.67 and a 200 day moving average of $274.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $272.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

