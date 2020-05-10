Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Invests $1.89 Million in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,242 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. State Street Corp raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,671,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,311,584,000 after buying an additional 125,120 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $548,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSI. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $192.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.32.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total value of $130,842.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $189,036.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,088 shares of company stock worth $28,987,460. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $4.94 on Friday, reaching $131.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,267,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.56. Motorola Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $120.77 and a twelve month high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 147.35% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.