Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Reduces Stake in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,688 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 5.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 42,929 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 419.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 20,201 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 292,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,030. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRGO traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.64. The stock had a trading volume of 492,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,079. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.87 and its 200 day moving average is $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.20. Perrigo Company PLC has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $63.86.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 22.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRGO shares. ValuEngine downgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Perrigo from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Perrigo from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

