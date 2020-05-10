Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 10,709 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,709 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in CBRE Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,659,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,507,000 after buying an additional 403,336 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,019,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,081,000 after purchasing an additional 647,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,184,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,130,000 after acquiring an additional 195,413 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,286,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,688,000 after buying an additional 124,314 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,422,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Raymond James cut CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cfra downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.63.

CBRE traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,169. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average is $53.46. CBRE Group Inc has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.