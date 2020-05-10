Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 2,040 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Lam Research by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its position in Lam Research by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Lam Research by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LRCX traded up $17.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $265.40. 2,839,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,431. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.35. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $171.04 and a 1 year high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura Securities raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Lam Research from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra cut their price target on Lam Research from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.68.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

