Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 2,455 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 12.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. Biogen makes up approximately 1.3% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $716,195,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 279.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,223,000 after buying an additional 633,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,043,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,075,698,000 after acquiring an additional 384,396 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,569,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,356,028,000 after acquiring an additional 348,700 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 272.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 400,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,864,000 after buying an additional 292,927 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $314.02. 1,126,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $306.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $344.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura Securities raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (down previously from $361.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.46.

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

