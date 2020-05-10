Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 9,259 Shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,259 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Davita were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Davita in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Davita by 255.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Davita during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Davita during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Davita in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Davita stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.76. 1,247,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. Davita Inc has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $90.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.40.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Davita had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John M. Nehra sold 20,000 shares of Davita stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $1,618,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Nehra sold 7,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $621,213.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,345. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Davita from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Davita in a report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.88.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

