Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 9,312 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 11.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,008 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 9,312 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of eBay by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 19,994,970 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $722,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,970 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,120,028 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $545,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707,700 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in eBay by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,316,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $408,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in eBay by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,453,275 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $341,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,407,143 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $336,117,000 after purchasing an additional 131,113 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,618.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $149,661.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on eBay from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.77.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,946,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,817,016. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. eBay Inc has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $42.44. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

